Baker Mayfield: Blame falls on players, not coaches

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield said he and his teammates have not met their standards with their off-field behavior, and as the leader of the team, he needs to set a better example.

Freshman quarterback Chris Robison was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning. His arrest came on the heels of Mayfield's arrest in February on four misdemeanor charges, including public intoxication, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"I think people have let it slip a little bit and gotten a little lackadaisical about all the off-the-field stuff," said Mayfield, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges. "I think it can be said that I might have set a bad example first, but we all know there's a higher standard here -- not just being quarterbacks, but at the University of Oklahoma. There's a tradition here at Oklahoma that compares to no other.

"We've got to realize that expectation and those standards and rise up to it and be the ones that everybody looks at in every single situation. We've got to be accountable and let everybody know that we have the responsibility and they can look up to us no matter what."

Mayfield went on to defend coach Bob Stoops, who called Mayfield's arrest "disappointing" last month. Mayfield said the onus is on the players to meet their standards off the field.

"They're not letting anything slip," Mayfield said of the coaches. "That's not something Coach Stoops or anyone on his staff would ever let anybody let that slip. He's always done his job well, and we have to do ours. They bring us here for a reason, and we have to rise up to the occasion and do that."