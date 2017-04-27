Bears draft Mitchell Trubisky, 49ers take Solomon Thomas after teams swap Nos. 2, 3 picks

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears swapped the Nos. 2 and 3 picks in the NFL draft, and the Bears used the second selection on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina.

In swapping spots with the Bears, the 49ers get Chicago's third- and fourth-round picks in this draft and a third-rounder in 2018.

With the third pick, the 49ers chose defensive lineman? Solomon Thomas of Stanford -- the highest pick of a Cardinal player in any draft. He played just two seasons at Stanford.

Trubisky told ESPN after his selection that he had no idea the swap was happening and that he did not get a call to alert him to his selection.

"I didn't think I was going to get picked until the commish made the call," he said. "It was crazy. It's a dream come true. It's as surreal as it gets."

Trubisky, who had just 13 starts in college, is the highest drafted quarterback by the Bears in the common draft era and first quarterback taken by the Bears since Rex Grossman in 2003.

The Bears had a clear need at quarterback after the club released Jay Cutler. However, most expected them to wait to address the position until Day 2. Veteran Mike Glennon, who the Bears signed in free agency, is scheduled to earn $16 million guaranteed in 2017.

General manager Ryan Pace announced earlier in the offseason that Glennon is the team's unquestioned starter, but Glennon's long-term future in Chicago now looks bleak.