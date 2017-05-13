Best 2017 NFL draft classes in every division

We asked NFL Nation reporters to?weigh in on?which team helped itself the most in the draft. Was it Cleveland, which had three first-round picks? What about Tampa Bay, which added the steal of the draft in tight end O.J. Howard?

The results are below, sorted by division. Click the links after each division to view the complete answers from each reporter.

It's hard not to like the Bills' overall approach and execution in the draft. With Sean McDermott serving as de facto general manager -- unless you actually think the Bills let Doug Whaley take the wheel for the draft before firing him the next morning -- the Bills balanced short-term needs with future considerations. McDermott netted the Chiefs' 2018 first-round pick by trading down from No. 10, then found his potential No. 1 cornerback in LSU's Tre'Davious White (first round) and No. 2 receiver in East Carolina's Zay Jones (second round). Second-round pick Dion Dawkins (Temple) also could start immediately at right tackle.? Read the reporters' takes.

AFC North

The Browns take heat with every loss, but let's heap credit where due: They had a solid draft. Because of their work in the first two rounds, especially, the Browns get the edge over the offensive-heavy Bengals for the most-helpful draft of the division. The Ravens and Steelers produced solid, if unspectacular drafts by getting key defensive help. The Bengals suddenly look more explosive on offense with Joe Mixon and John Ross, who might be a reach at No. 9 overall. But the Browns got the best player in the draft by a wide margin ( Myles Garrett), an explosive hybrid safety ( Jabrill Peppers), arguably the most athletic tight end in the draft if a bit raw ( David Njoku) and the quarterback some coaches feel has the most NFL-transferable throwing skills ( DeShone Kizer). Fill in the later rounds with potential role players, and the Browns can sell some promise.? Read the reporters' takes.

AFC South

The Titans had good draft capital after trading down in 2016, and they used the two first-round picks they had in 2017 to address needs at wide receiver and cornerback. Corey Davis will give quarterback Marcus Mariota a new target and provide an upgrade over Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe, the previous top two receivers on the depth chart. After releasing Jason McCourty earlier in the offseason, Tennessee also had a need at cornerback, and USC's Adoree' Jackson also will help the Titans' return game. Jacksonville also took a big step forward in the draft by improving its offense and giving Blake Bortles help by drafting running back Leonard Fournette and tackle Cam Robinson, but let's give the edge to the Titans.? Read the reporters' takes.

AFC West

The Broncos found significant potential impact in Day 2 of the draft. DeMarcus Walker will start working in their defense and Carlos Henderson is likely the team's No. 3 receiver. The Chiefs got one of the draft's most intriguing developmental prospects in Tanoh Kpassagnon to go with running back Kareem Hunt, but the Los Angeles Chargers likely got the most immediate help. Forrest Lamp was the best lineman on the board -- a top-10 player based solely on talent and not position -- and the Chargers got him in the second round. Dan Feeney is also a future starter up front and Desmond King could be one at safety while Mike Williams should be a walk-in contributor at wide receiver.? Read the reporters' takes.

NFC East

The Redskins landed a top-five prospect in Jonathan Allen at 17 overall then came back with another top-notch Alabama defensive player, outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, in the second round. UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau (Round 3) and Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine (Round 4) have a chance to be impact players as well. There are a couple of medical issues involved -- Moreau is coming off a torn pec and Allen has shoulder arthritis -- but overall, this looks like a strong haul for a Washington front office that spent a good portion of its offseason without a general manager.? Read the reporters' takes.

NFC North

They didn't have a first-round pick, yet the Minnesota Vikings ended up with a first-round talent in Dalvin Cook. There are questions about him, but if he's able to perform on the field, it's a heck of a grab. Overall, you've got to really like what the Vikings did. Pat Elflein is a good player who could be a decadelong starter and the last-day picks of linebacker Ben Gedeon, guard Danny Isidora, tight end Bucky Hodges and receiver Stacy Coley were all good moves.? Read the reporters' takes.

NFC South

The Bucs are the draft winners in the division. O.J. Howard will make an immediate impact as a red zone target for Jameis Winston and help to improve a ground game that fell from fifth to 24th in 2016. Justin Evans should help a defense that gave up 96 explosive passing plays last year, the most in the league, and 41 explosive running plays (tied for fifth). They addressed depth at wide receiver, selecting Chris Godwin in the third round, and they got extra insurance for Doug Martin by drafting a highly versatile running back in Jeremy McNichols. One weakness is that they're thin at offensive tackle.? Read the reporters' takes.

NFC West

The team that helped itself the most in this draft is the one that also needed the most help, the 49ers. In part because they were in such need of talent at many positions that they could freely draft the best players available, the Niners mostly just kept taking the best player on their board throughout the draft. Certainly, an argument could be made that they landed the two best players --? Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster?-- of any team in the division. Arizona also did well, but the Niners balanced landing talent with planning for the future better than most could have imagined from a first-year coach and general manager.? Read the reporters' takes.