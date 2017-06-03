Big Board 7.1: New ranking for top 30 NBA draft prospects

Editor's note (May 25):?These rankings have been updated now that the deadline for NCAA underclassmen to withdraw from the draft has passed.
With the NBA draft combine in the books, it's time for another update to our Big Board.
Here's the latest intel on the top 30 prospects after consulting NBA scouts and general managers.
Note: ?This board projects every player who has declared for the draft. You can follow our in/out list for a complete look at every prospect and his draft stock.
1. Markelle Fultz
Previous rank:?No. 1
Washington
Freshman
Guard
Fultz skipped most of the combine, deciding just to do a handful of interviews. It won't matter.
More and more scouts seem to be leaning toward Fultz as the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft. With the Celtics now holding onto No. 1, that only makes his case stronger.?
It's not a sure thing that the Celtics will take Fultz at No. 1 (nor is it sure they'll even keep the pick), but all signs point to him being the top pick in the draft in a month.
2. Lonzo Ball
Previous rank:?No. 2
UCLA
Freshman
Guard
Ball's talent is being eclipsed somewhat by the headlines his father is generating. I was skeptical for months that it would have much of an impact on his draft stock, but at the combine there was a lot of grumbling among scouts.?
Still, with the Lakers landing the No. 2 pick, he has a great shot at going No. 2 and the talent to be a star.
3. Josh Jackson
Previous rank:?No. 3
Kansas
Freshman
Forward
Jackson wasn't at the draft combine, but it won't affect him much. He seems to be a popular pick among scouts as the third-best prospect in the draft.
The challenge for him will be the Sixers at No. 3. Would they really select another non-shooter given their current personnel?
Perhaps. Coach Brett Brown loves tough-nosed defenders, and Jackson is the best wing defender in this draft.
4. Jayson Tatum
Previous rank:?No. 4
Duke
Freshman
Forward
Tatum's scoring acumen and NBA readiness make him a popular prospect. Among NBA scouts and GMs in Chicago, he was actually the favorite to win Rookie of the Year in 2018. He just has to find the right fit.
Most scouts point to Boston as being the easiest fit for Tatum. Would the Celtics be willing to move down a few spots in a trade with a team like the 76ers to get him? I think the Celtics would want a lot more on top of the No. 3 pick to make that swap.
5. De'Aaron Fox
Previous rank:?No. 5
Kentucky
Freshman
Guard
Fox was the highest-ranked prospect to show up at the combine and do anything besides interviews. He was measured and did medicals.
His measurements came in a little shorter than expected and his weight still isn't quite cracking 170 pounds. But he was a big hit in interviews for NBA teams, and there is a handful of clubs that prefer him over Ball.
6. Jonathan Isaac
Previous rank:?No. 6
FSU
Freshman
Forward
Isaac wasn't at the combine, but that won't prevent him from going high in the draft.
He has picked up some momentum in recent weeks as teams watch the playoffs and see him as a perfect long-term fit in the positionless modern NBA. I could even see him creeping ahead of Jackson and Tatum with great workouts.
Oh, and our analytics team has him No. 1 on its board.
7. Malik Monk
Previous rank:?No. 7
Kentucky
Freshman
Guard
Monk might end up moving up three or four spots on draft night thanks to where the Sixers and Magic fell in the lottery.
He's the best shooter and scoring guard in the draft -- by a long shot.
8. Dennis Smith
Previous rank:?No. 8
NC State
Freshman
Guard
Smith's draft stock has been on the rebound the more NBA teams have dug back into his tape and talked to his coach.
His team struggled, but Smith is a ready-made modern NBA point guard. It speaks to the incredible depth of this draft that he still is this low on the Big Board. In other drafts he'd be a top-three pick.
9. Zach Collins
Previous rank:?No. 9
Gonzaga
Freshman
Center
Collins' combination of size, athleticism and skill set is super intriguing for NBA teams -- many of which are now projecting him as more of a stretch-4 than a center.
His biggest obstacle is the teams drafting in the top 10 in this draft. Almost all of them are after guards or wings.
10. Lauri Markkanen
Previous rank:?No. 10
Arizona
Freshman
Forward
Kelly Olynyk's clutch play against the Wizards in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semis highlighted the value of 7-foot shooters.
Markannen is probably a better shooter and athlete than Olynyk, but the draft is so crowded at the top that the Wolves and Mavs appear to be the only teams that would pick him in the top 10.
11. Frank Ntilikina
Previous rank:?No. 11
France
Age:?18
Guard
Ntilikina appears to be almost a lock to go in the top nine with the Knicks (No. 8) and Mavericks (No. 9) hungry for a point guard and in love with his skill set.
Other teams worry that he's moving up the board based on his position and not his talent. But I'll be surprised if he's still on the board at pick No. 10.
12. Harry Giles
Previous rank:?No. 12
Duke
Freshman
Forward
Giles showed up at the combine and did the athletic testing, interviews and medicals. The medical evaluations (which teams haven't received yet) will be key.
If he's cleared, he has a great shot at the lottery. If he's red or yellow flagged, he could fall a few spots, depending on what the doctors say. But based on pure talent, he remains one of the top prospects in this draft.
13. OG Anunoby
You can say the same thing about Anunoby that you do about Giles. Teams love him as a prospect. They just need to figure out how his ACL is healing after his January injury.
If things look promising, he's a potential lottery pick. If they don't, I still think he goes in the high 20s. There's just too much raw talent there.
14. Luke Kennard
Previous rank:?No. 15
Duke
Sophomore
Guard
Kennard didn't do the athletic testing at the combine, disappointing some NBA GMs.
But he knows teams aren't drafting him because he's an elite athlete. They want shooting, high basketball IQ and toughness.?
Kennard has several teams in the late lottery looking at him. Nos. 12-17 seem to be his range right now.
15. Donovan Mitchell
Previous rank:?No. 22
Louisville
Sophomore
Guard
Mitchell had the best combine of anyone, and he didn't play a minute of 5-on-5. His elite athletic testing numbers -- combined with a crazy, Dwyane Wade-esque wingspan of 6-foot-10 -- have some lottery teams targeting him now.
He's not the shooter that Kennard is, but he's a better athlete and defender and equally good playmaker. You'll see teams asking those two to work out against each other.
Mitchell also appears to be in that Nos. 12-17 range.
16. John Collins
Previous rank: No. 21
Wake Forest
Sophomore
Forward
Collins produced solid athletic testing numbers at the combine (including an impressive 37.5-inch vertical). But the big key for him will be his ability to prove to scouts that he can stretch the floor.
He didn't do it a lot at Wake Forest, but some scouts think he can make the transition.
17. Terrance Ferguson
Previous rank:?No. 16
Australia
Age:?19
Guard
Ferguson did interviews, athletic testing and medicals at the combine. His 38-inch vertical confirmed how explosive he can be. And everyone knows he can shoot the ball.
It's about consistency for Ferguson at the moment, and teams are all over the place on whether he'll be able to put it all together anytime soon.
18. Jarrett Allen
Previous rank:?No. 14
Texas
Freshman
Center
Allen's elite wingspan (7-foot-5) and his solid athletic testing numbers helped him at the combine.
However, after interviews some NBA scouts wondered just how long it was going to take him to be an impact player in the NBA. That has caused his stock to drop slightly.
19. Ike Anigbogu
Previous rank:?No. 18
UCLA
Freshman
Center
Anibogu's freakish 7-foot-6 wingspan is an obvious plus, but he tested below average as an athlete at the combine, and that might put a pause in his rise on the draft board.
He has great length and strength, but as an athlete he is more powerful than explosive.
20. TJ Leaf
Previous rank:?No. 17
UCLA
Freshman
Forward
Leaf put up solid numbers in the athletic testing portion of the combine, and everyone knows he's one of the most skilled players in the draft.
However, scouts continue to be concerned that his lack of length and lateral quickness will limit his defensive potential.
21. Justin Patton
Previous rank:?No. 19
Creighton
Freshman
Center
Patton has great size for his position, but he tested as one of the three poorest athletes in the draft.
He's efficient as a low-post scorer and rebounder. Will his lack of explosiveness and foot speed hurt him in the NBA?
22. Tony Bradley
Previous rank:?No. 20
UNC
Freshman
Center
Bradley faces the same challenges as Patton.
He's huge and he has a terrific wingspan. He's also a great rebounder and efficient in the paint. But teams worry about his foot speed.
23. Edrice Adebayo
Previous rank:?No. 23
Kentucky
Freshman
Forward
Adebayo tested off the charts in his measurements and athletic testing portion of the combine. Teams were also impressed with his interviews.
He seems to be putting himself back into the mix as a mid-first-round pick.
24. Ivan Rabb
Previous rank:?No. 24
Cal
Sophomore
Forward
Rabb continues to struggle to gain any real momentum as a draft prospect. Neither his measurements nor his athletic testing numbers wowed teams.
He'll need really strong workouts against players like Adebayo, Allen, Collins and Leaf if he wants to move up in the draft.
25. Justin Jackson
Previous rank:?No. 25
UNC
Junior
Forward
Jackson's solid athletic testing numbers should help his stock a bit. For someone often described as a non-athlete, he tested pretty well.
When his jump shot is falling, he's an intriguing prospect, especially if teams are convinced he can defend in the NBA.
26. Jonathan Jeanne
Previous rank:?N/A
France
Age: 19
Center
Jeanne was one of the few breakout stars of the combine. He didn't necessarily wow -- except for that huge 7-foot-6? wingspan -- but most international players struggle at the combine, and Jeanne more than held his own.
He played with toughness and had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in his second game. He now looks like a lock to be a late-first-round pick.
27. Frank Jackson
Previous rank:?N/A
Duke
Freshman
Guard
Jackson was another winner at the combine. He tested as one of the best athletes there, played well in the first game of the 5-on-5 and ultimately decided he would hire an agent and go all-in.
Many scouts think he has a great shot at cracking the first round as a Jerryd Bayless-type combo guard.
28. D.J. Wilson
Previous rank:?No. 27
Michigan
Junior
Forward
Wilson had a quad injury that kept him off the court at the combine, but teams continue to be intrigued by his combination of size, athleticism and shooting.
29. Isaiah Hartenstein
Previous rank:?N/A
Germany
Age: 19
Forward
Hartenstein has the size, athleticism and skill set to play in the NBA. However, his funky jump shot, which he can fall in love with, and his questionable maturity on the court make him more of a draft-and-stash project.
30. Jawun Evans
Previous rank: N/A
Oklahoma State
Sophomore
Guard
The point guard crop is very strong at the top of the draft, but then there's a pretty major drop-off after that.
Evans is a good scorer with a great feel for the game, but his lack of elite size or athleticism limits his ceiling in the NBA.
Next five in
- Jordan Bell, PF, Jr., Oregon;
- Caleb Swanigan, PF, So., Purdue;
- Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia;
- Tyler Lydon, SF, So., Syracuse;
- Semi Ojeleye, F, Jr., SMU