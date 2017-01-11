Biggest injury questions for every NFL divisional-round team

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries for every team competing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Saturday, Jan. 14 games

Running back C.J. Prosise has a chance to play Saturday for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 11. "He's going to have to go full speed and let it rip," coach Pete Carroll said when asked what he needs to see from Prosise at practice. "If he's holding back, he won't play." Prosise ran 30 times for 172 yards in six games during the regular season and caught 17 passes for 208 yards. If healthy, at a minimum, he would take over third-down duties against the Falcons. -- Sheil Kapadia

CB Robert Alford, who injured his knee in the regular-season finale against the Saints, had a protective sleeve on his left knee during Wednesday's practice. But Alford was listed as a full participant in practice after being sidelined last week during the playoff bye. In fact, all five players on the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday were listed as full participants: WR Julio Jones (toe), OLB Vic Beasley Jr. (shoulder), TE Austin Hooper (knee), WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) and Alford. -- Vaughn McClure

Though most players are banged up and dealing with nagging injuries at this point in the season, the Texans' offense will go into the divisional round relatively healthy. The only offensive player to miss Saturday's game against the Raiders was quarterback Tom Savage, who was in the concussion protocol. He was cleared over the weekend and returned to practice this week. On defense, however, Houston is still without outside linebacker John Simon, who did not play Saturday with a chest injury. Safety Quintin Demps left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day, according to coach Bill O'Brien. -- Sarah Barshop

Rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who missed the regular-season finale with a knee injury, has still been limited in practice and thus is likely to be questionable for Saturday night. If he's active, the Patriots could carry five pure WRs for the first time this season. If he isn't, it means more action for Michael Floyd, who was impressive in the regular-season finale at Miami. -- Mike Reiss

Sunday, Jan. 15 games

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's right foot injury is worth monitoring, but with Big Ben slated to play in Kansas City, tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) remains the focal point of the injury report. He was progressing well in protocol before a setback caused him to miss last Friday's practice. He'll likely need a heavy workload this week to pass the final stages of that protocol. Green is averaging 54.6 receiving yards over his past three road games. -- Jeremy Fowler

Linebacker Justin Houston was participating in practice for the first time in almost a month, but he had a brace on his surgically repaired left knee and wasn't participating in all of the drills during the early portion. Dee Ford and Frank Zombo were the starting outside linebackers during those early drills. The situation didn't spark confidence that Houston would be available Sunday against the Steelers, or play well even if he is in uniform. -- Adam Teicher

Receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs) was at the team facility Wednesday but spent most of his time working with the rehab group, according to coach Mike McCarthy. There is still the possibility that Nelson, who spent Sunday night in the hospital for observation, will try to practice on Saturday, but it won't be before that. "I'll talk to you Friday," McCarthy said when asked if Nelson could still work out on Saturday. -- Rob Demovsky

Left tackle Tyron Smith did not play in the season finale against Philadelphia and did not practice last week because of knee and back injuries. He has been limited in practices for most of the season, but he was able to get some work in on Wednesday, and the hope is he will do more as the week goes on. Having Smith back in the lineup against Green Bay would be a big help, as he would continue to protect Dak Prescott's blindside and open holes for Ezekiel Elliott. But having Smith go through at least some practice work is even more important. -- Todd Archer