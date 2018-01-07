Bills' LeSean McCoy (ankle) active for wild-card game vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is active for Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCoy has been questionable all week with a right ankle injury.

Although McCoy is active, the Bills will be without starting weakside linebacker Matt Milano for Sunday's game. Milano, a fifth-round rookie, did not practice all week because of a hamstring injury. Ramon Humber is expected to start in his place.

McCoy was carted off the field in the Bills' 22-16 regular-season finale win over the Miami Dolphins?on Dec. 31.

On Thursday, McCoy said he was feeling "a lot better" but didn't want to make any guarantees about playing. He declined to speak with reporters on Friday but did return to practice on a limited basis.

McCoy is Buffalo's best and most consistent offensive playmaker, with 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He passed the 10,000-yard rushing mark for his career this season.

Buffalo has little experienced depth behind McCoy at running back. The Bills promoted Marcus Murphy from the practice squad for the Week 17 game against Miami and have veteran fullback/running back Mike Tolbert.

Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon (illness) was listed among the inactives against the Bills. The Jaguars also announced that former Bills NT Marcell Dareus will start at nose tackle. The Jaguars acquired Dareus via trade on Oct. 28.

ESPN's Mike DiRocco contributed to this report.