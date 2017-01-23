Blake Griffin expected to return Tuesday from knee surgery

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin missed Monday night's 115-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks as part of his recovery from right knee surgery.

However, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Griffin "most likely" will return Tuesday night, when Los Angeles visits Philadelphia. Griffin, who is with the team in Atlanta, had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 20 to remove loose bodies from the knee.

The Clippers also were without Chris Paul for Monday night's game. The star guard is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing a ligament in his left thumb on Jan. 16.

The team is 3-7 when playing without both Paul and Griffin.

