Bob Knight investigated by FBI for alleged inappropriate contact in 2015

Former Indiana?men's basketball coach Bob Knight was the subject of an FBI investigation following allegations that he inappropriately touched four women during a 2015 visit to the?National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, according to a report.

The Washington Post reports that Knight was accused of making suggestive comments, hugging a woman tightly around the chest and hitting another on the buttocks.

The FBI and U.S. Army participated in the Knight inquiry, according to the Post, but declined to press charges in July 2016. Knight was interviewed by FBI agents at his home in Montana as part of the investigation.

Knight declined to comment on the allegations to the Post. His wife, Karen, said, "Bob did nothing wrong and there is NO evidence to prove that he did. Case closed," in a text message.

"There is absolutely no credible evidence to support this in our opinion, these allegations," Knight attorney James Voyles told the newspaper, adding that the FBI agents "reported to their superiors that there was no basis for any further action, period."

Knight, the former Army, Indiana and Texas Tech coach as well as a former ESPN analyst, was visiting the spy agency in July 2015 as part of a distinguished speaker series. Some employees had expressed concern with Knight's attendance prior to the event, according to the Post.