Brandon Jennings returns to Bucks on 10-day contract

G League Wisconsin Herd point guard Brandon Jennings is returning to his original NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a 10-day contract, he confirmed to ESPN's The Undefeated.

Jennings played for the Bucks from 2009-13 after the franchise drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The eight-year NBA veteran played in China for Shanxi this season before signing with the Herd. Jennings is averaging 21.4 points, 7.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds with the Herd. He expects to arrive in Milwaukee on Saturday night, practice with the Bucks on Sunday and be available for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

"Blessed and grateful for a second chance coming from a franchise where I started," Jennings told The Undefeated.

Jennings made the 2010 NBA all-rookie first team with the Bucks and also scored a career-high 55 points that season. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder recently told The Undefeated that he regained his confidence playing in China, and he was hoping the G League would get him back to the NBA. The Compton, California, native is eligible to play in the postseason with the Bucks.