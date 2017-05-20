Braves acquire Matt Adams in trade with Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves, stinging from the loss of All-Star Freddie Freeman, have acquired first baseman Matt Adams in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Saturday.

The Cardinals received minor-league infielder Juan Yepez.

The 28-year-old Adams, who is making $2.8 million, is hitting .292 in 31 games this season. In six major-league seasons, he has a .271 career average with 56 home runs and 217 RBIs.

Freeman was placed on the disabled list Thursday after suffering a nondisplaced left wrist fracture after being hit by a pitch. He is expected to miss 10 weeks.

Freeman was hitting .341 with 14 home runs at the time of the injury.