Brewers place Ryan Braun on DL

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left calf strain.

The Brewers announced the move, which is retroactive to Thursday, before their series opener against the New York Mets.

Braun has been battling multiple injuries over the last few weeks and underwent an MRI on his calf Thursday. The six-time All-Star also had been plagued by injuries to his forearm and trapezius since the beginning of May, missing six of Milwaukee's last nine games.

"It's a tough combination to continue to be productive when you can't really throw or run," Braun told reporters Thursday.

Braun, 33, is batting .287 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs this season. The Brewers recalled infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace him on the 25-man roster.