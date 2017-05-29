Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland start bench-clearing brawl between Nats, Giants

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper charged San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland in the eighth inning of the teams' game on Monday.

Strickland plunked Harper in the hip with a 98 mph pitch. Harper then gestured at Strickland with his bat, strode to the mound, threw his helmet at the Giants pitcher and the two exchanged blows as benches cleared.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander had to be carried off the field by several of his Giants teammates to keep him away from the melee.

It was the first time the two had met since Harper hit two home runs off Strickland during the 2014 NLDS between the Nats and Giants.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy admitted that Strickland hitting Harper "looked bad" and said he talked with the pitcher about the incident. Strickland said he was trying to pitch inside and said once Harper charged the mound "it was go time."

Both players were ejected from the game. It was the first time Harper had been tossed for fighting in a game.?

For Strickland, it was the first time he had hit an opposing batter this season in 21 appearances.

MLB will review the incident, as is the league's customary protocol following all fights.

The Nationals went on to earn a 3-0 victory in the series opener between the two clubs.