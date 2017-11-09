Bucks' Jason Kidd fined $15K for public criticism of officiating

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Thursday.

The comments were made following the Bucks' 124-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Milwaukee was called for 31 personals compared to 18 for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers attempted 38 free throws.

Kidd pointed out that over the past three games, opponents have tried 95 free throws to 40 for Milwaukee.

"I just got fined," Kidd said after the game Tuesday. "That's one way. The other way is by expressing to the officials and I did that the whole night. The different crews that we've had have been awful."