Bulls send Jameer Nelson to Pistons for Willie Reed

The Chicago Bulls are trading guard Jameer Nelson to the Detroit Pistons for center Willie Reed, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The Bulls and Pistons will also trade 2022 second-round picks.?

The Bulls will waive Reed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Yahoo! Sports was first to report news of the trade.?

Nelson was acquired by the Bulls on Feb. 1 in the trade that sent Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans. Nelson will provide depth at point guard for the Pistons, who are without starter Reggie Jackson (sprained right ankle).

The NBA suspended Reed this week for six games without pay because of a domestic violence incident in August.

The Pistons acquired Reed from the LA Clippers on Jan. 29 as part of the Blake Griffin trade.