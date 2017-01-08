Cal fires head coach Sonny Dykes

Sonny Dykes has been fired as head football coach at Cal, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by Fox Sports on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital will serve as interim coach, sources tell ESPN.

Dykes finished the 2016 season with a 5-7 record, his third losing season in four years at California. His best year at Cal was in 2015, when Dykes led the Golden Bears to an 8-5 record and Armed Forces Bowl victory. Also that year, Cal quarterback Jared Goff was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Rams.

Dykes was 19-30 at Cal and is 41-45 overall as a head coach.

Dykes was under contract through the 2019 season and is owed 70 percent of his remaining base salary and talent fee, which is $5.88 million.

In December, Dykes interviewed for the head-coaching vacancy at Baylor University, but Matt Rhule was hired for that job.

A native of Big Spring, Texas, Dykes is the son of legendary Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes. He played baseball at Texas Tech and worked as a football assistant coach at Kentucky and Northeast Louisiana before joining the Red Raiders' staff in 2000.

Before coaching at Cal, Dykes was head coach at Louisiana Tech, where he led the Bulldogs to a 22-15 record over his three seasons.

As an assistant, Dykes worked as offensive coordinator for Mike Stoops at Arizona and for Mike Leach at Texas Tech.

Information from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura was used in this report.