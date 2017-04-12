Celtics to face Bulls in opening round; Cavaliers get Pacers

BOSTON -- The Celtics have secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston overcame a sluggish start to top the Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. With a record of 53-29, the Celtics finished two games ahead of a Cleveland Cavaliers team that prioritized rest in the final days of the regular season.

Even before the Celtics finished off a dominant fourth quarter against the Bucks, the Cavaliers lost to the Toronto Raptors? 98-83 to ensure Boston's top spot.

The Celtics will host the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs, beginning Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET). The teams split their regular-season series 2-2.?

The Bulls topped the Brooklyn Nets 112-73 on Wednesday night to secure their postseason berth.

The Indiana Pacers emerged with the seventh seed after a 104-86 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers will play the second-seeded Cavaliers in the opening round, beginning Saturday (3 p.m. ET).?

The Miami Heat, who defeated the Washington Wizards 110-112 on Wednesday, were squeezed out of the postseason based on a tiebreaker with the Bulls.?Miami was 11-30 in the first half of the season, then 30-11 in the second.?Prior to the Heat's finish this season, the best record by any team to miss the playoffs over its final 41 games was the 1970-71 Phoenix Suns, who finished 26-15, according to Elias Sports Bureau.?

The rest of the East was already locked into playoff positions before Wednesday: Toronto at No. 3; Washington at No. 4; Atlanta at No. 5; and Milwaukee at No. 6. The Raptors host the Bucks in Round 1, beginning Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET), while the Hawks will open a series at the Wizards, beginning Sunday (1 p.m. ET).?

In the West, the eight playoff teams were set entering Wednesday night and only seeding was at stake, as the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz began the evening's play with matching 50-31 records. The Clippers, who own the tiebreaker over the Jazz, were hosting the Kings; Utah welcomed the San Antonio Spurs.

The other West playoff matchups were set: top-seeded Golden State?vs. No. 8 Portland,?beginning Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET); No. 2 San Antonio vs. No. 7 Memphis,?beginning Saturday (8 p.m. ET); and No. 3 Houston?vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City,?beginning Sunday (9 p.m. ET).?

The Clippers-Jazz series will open Saturday at the home of whichever squad captures the No. 4 seed, with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET.?

Almost as if paying tribute to a season in which very little has come easy, the Celtics dug themselves a 13-point first-half deficit on Wednesday night and, even after rallying ahead, fell behind again early in the fourth quarter.

Before Wednesday's regular-season finale, Boston coach Brad Stevens maintained that the No. 1 seed never has been a focus for him but admitted he took pride in the fact that his team had positioned itself to earn that spot.

"I'm excited about progress, from the standpoint that we've been consistent in our approach," Stevens said. "We haven't got too high or low with regard to long losing streaks or, if things don't go our way, not being able to respond. Most good teams are that way."

The Celtics were playing only their 36th game with their preferred starting lineup of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Al Horford?and Amir Johnson. The Celtics, who appear healthy heading to the postseason, are now 26-10 (.722) this season when they have that starting five.

Thomas started slowly on Wednesday but sparked a late second-quarter rally that helped Boston take a one-point lead into halftime. Still, the Celtics trailed early in the fourth quarter before an absolutely dominating run to close out the game.