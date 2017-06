The Boston Celtics are engaged in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers on a trade for the No. 1 pick in next Thursday's NBA draft, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein on Friday.

A quartet of star guards are in play for the pick:? Markelle Fultz, formerly?of the the Washington Huskies, Lonzo Ball?formerly of the? UCLA Bruins, Josh Jackson?formerly of the? Kansas Jayhawks?and De'Aaron Fox?formerly of the? Kentucky Wildcats.