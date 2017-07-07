Celtics trading Avery Bradley to Pistons for Marcus Morris

The Boston Celtics are trading guard Avery Bradley?and a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for forward Marcus Morris, league sources told ESPN.

The Bradley deal creates the salary-cap space needed to sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers were aggressive suitors for Bradley in the past 24 hours, league sources said.

Bradley is in the final year of his contract and was unsure whether he fit long-term financially into Boston's structure. Detroit could be aggressive in pursuing a new deal with him, something that Bradley has been keenly interested in, league sources said.

Bradley is the kind of two-way guard that Pistons president and coach Stan Van Gundy has been determined to obtain, and his arrival could make it easier for the Pistons to make a decision on restricted free agent? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's future.