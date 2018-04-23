Celtics upgrade Marcus Smart to questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics upgraded guard Marcus Smart to questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of a first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smart said Sunday that he was scheduled to have his surgically repaired thumb re-evaluated on Tuesday in New York with the hope that he would be cleared for contact. By upgrading Smart to questionable, the Celtics appear to be leaving open the possibility that Smart could play Tuesday if he's cleared.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that once Smart was cleared for contact, he also would be cleared for game action.

Smart traveled with the team to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 of the series, which is now tied at 2. Smart has engaged in all of Boston's practices outside of live action.

Smart said Sunday that he believes he is ready to resume contact activities.

"The surgery did its job," said Smart, who injured himself March 11 while diving for a loose ball in a game against the Indiana Pacers. "Thumb is holding up well. I feel ready, I feel strong enough to get back out there. I'm just waiting on the OK."

Smart has been getting up shots before each playoff game and does his typical strength and conditioning work. He said Sunday that he'll wear a splint when he returns but noted it doesn't hinder his shooting.

"Actually [the splint and tape is] real comfortable. It feels like nothing's there," Smart said. "To have that comfortability, especially in my dominant hand, my shooting hand, that's a good feeling to have."

The Celtics have navigated the latter part of the regular season and the first four games of the playoffs without Smart or All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Terry Rozier has started at point guard all four games in the postseason.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge previously noted that Smart could be eased back on a minutes restriction. Stevens often used Smart in a reserve role during the regular season.