Chiefs, locked in at No. 4 seed, will start Patrick Mahomes at QB Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will start rookie Patrick Mahomes II at quarterback Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Andy Reid announced.

The Chiefs, who clinched the AFC West title in Week 16, are locked in as the AFC's fourth playoff seed.

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who has started the team's first 15 games this season, will work with the scout team this week while Mahomes gets the first-team reps in practice.

If he was not starting Sunday's game, Mahomes would have become the first quarterback drafted in the top 10 not to start a game during his rookie season since Jake Locker in 2011, according to ESPN Stats & Information.