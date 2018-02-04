Colts' Edwin Jackson killed after being struck by suspected drunken driver

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a suspected drunken driver along the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police Department.

Jackson and another person, Jeffery Monroe of Avon, were stopped along the side of I-70 when Monroe, who was believed to be a ride-sharing operator driving Jackson, got out of the car to help Jackson, who was sick. The driver of a Ford F-150 drove onto the emergency shoulder and hit the rear of the car, striking both Jackson and Monroe, with one of the bodies landing in the center lane of I-70, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

State trooper Ty Mays, who was in the area, reported to the scene after seeing the accident on the side of the road. In the process of slowing down, he hit the body of the victim who was in the center lane.

Monroe and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner's Office. Monroe was 54; Jackson was 26.

Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot, according to the Indiana State Police. Gonsales was driving without a license and was believed to be intoxicated, according to police.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing," the Colts said in a statement. "Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Owner Jim Irsay also released a statement via Twitter:

The Colts signed Jackson to their practice squad in December 2015. The inside linebacker started eight of the 16 games he played in during the 2016 season. He missed all of last season with an injury.