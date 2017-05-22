Cris 'Cyborg' Justino cited for battery after altercation

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has cited UFC fighter Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino with misdemeanor battery, following a public altercation with another fighter on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the LVMPD confirmed to ESPN.com on Monday that Justino, 31, had been cited. She was not placed under arrest. TMZ first reported the citation.

The alleged incident took place around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to LVMPD officer Larry Hadfield. The UFC hosted an athlete retreat in Las Vegas over the weekend. According to sources, Justino confronted UFC strawweight Angela Magana over several disparaging posts she'd written about her on social media.

Justino allegedly struck Magana in the face during the confrontation. A police report of the incident is not currently public, but officers clearly felt there was enough evidence to cite Justino for misdemeanor battery.

Magana, 33, posted a photo of herself on social media on Sunday evening and stated UFC officials called police to the hotel where the incident took place. According to TMZ, Magana went to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with "acute head injury, cervical strain and laceration of the lip."

Representatives for Justino and the UFC declined comment to ESPN.com.

Justino (17-1) competes in the 145-pound division, which the UFC introduced for the first time earlier this year. ESPN.com ranks Justino the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Magana (11-8) fights at 115 pounds and has not competed since 2015.