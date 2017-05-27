Cris 'Cyborg' Justino cited for battery after altercation

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has cited UFC fighter Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino with misdemeanor battery, following a public altercation with another fighter on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the LVMPD confirmed to ESPN.com on Monday that Justino, 31, had been cited. She was not placed under arrest. TMZ first reported the citation.

"Obviously, we're looking more into that," UFC president Dana White told reporters in Las Vegas on Tuesday. "It's very serious. We'll see what happens.

"This is a thing that the district attorney and police are handling right now. There's way more to that than just what [I'm] thinking about."

The alleged incident took place around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to LVMPD officer Larry Hadfield. The UFC hosted an athlete retreat in Las Vegas over the weekend. According to sources, Justino confronted UFC strawweight Angela Magana over several disparaging posts Magana had written about her on social media.

Justino allegedly struck Magana in the face during the confrontation. A police report of the incident is not currently public, but officers clearly felt there was enough evidence to cite Justino for misdemeanor battery.

White told ESPN.com he will wait until the legal process on the matter moves further before discussing Justino's next fight.

Magana, 33, posted a photo of herself to social media on Sunday evening and stated UFC officials called police to the hotel where the incident took place. According to TMZ, Magana went to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with "acute head injury, cervical strain and laceration of the lip."

Justino posted a lengthy statement to her Facebook page?Monday night. She did not?refer to the altercation, but accused the UFC of disrespecting her and promoting a culture where other fighters feel like they can bully her.

"When disparaging comments are made at the top, it sets an example that it is acceptable within the company," Justino wrote in the statement. "When people see these actions of people high profile in the company being promoted through social media without consequence or even a public apology, they see it as an acceptable behavior within the company, and often view it as an encouraged opportunity at self promotion.

"It is no secret I have been a victim of online bullying. At times in my career it has felt like there have been a team of writers using the internet to shape the public's vision of my company's brand, often attempting to make me look like the face of anabolic abuse in the sport of MMA."

Justino (17-1) competes in the 145-pound division, which the UFC introduced for the first time earlier this year. ESPN.com ranks Justino the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Magana (11-8) fights at 115 pounds and has not competed since 2015.