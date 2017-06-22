Cubs sending struggling Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A

MIAMI -- The Chicago Cubs are sending struggling outfielder Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa as the team embarks on an 11 game road trip mired in second place in the Central Division, according to a source familiar with the situation.?

Schwarber, 24, is hitting .171 just months after helping the Cubs to a World Series victory despite missing all of last season with a knee injury.

As part of a series of moves, the Cubs will also put outfielder Jason Heyward on the disabled list with a cut on his hand, a source said. They are calling up outfielder Mark Zagunis from Iowa for his first taste of the majors. Pitcher Dylan Floro is also rejoining the team.

After losing Dexter Fowler to free agency, manager Joe Maddon installed Schwarber in the leadoff spot to start the season, but he never got in a groove. That experiment lasted 36 games before he was dropped in the order and played against only certain right-handed pitchers. He hit .143 against lefties before being sent down.

Schwarber hit .412 in the World Series last season with a .500 on-base percentage after missing all but three games of the regular season due to a serious knee injury. He was never cleared to play in the field so had to serve as designated hitter for games in Cleveland.

He was the fourth pick in the 2014 draft before making his debut for the Cubs in 2015. The Cubs have not announced the move yet nor who will be replacing him on the 25-man roster.