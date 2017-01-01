Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets married on New Year's Eve

Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's most popular driver, married longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann on Saturday night.

Earnhardt and Reimann have dated since 2009 and got engaged in June 2015 in Germany at a church where Earnhardt's ancestors had attended seven generations and 300 years ago.

"I'm so excited, so thrilled to be a part of it and look forward to our future," Earnhardt said four weeks prior to the ceremony.

The wedding Saturday night was at Childress Vineyards -- owned by NASCAR race team owner Richard Childress -- in North Carolina. Fellow driver Danica Patrick posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet.

Earnhardt missed the final 18 races of the 2016 season because of a concussion suffered in a crash at Michigan. He tested a car in early December and is cleared to race in 2017. He wanted to get the test done before the wedding so he could have the confidence he would return and focus for a few weeks on the wedding and the honeymoon.

The first tweet from the happy couple came Sunday morning from Amy, showing a sense of humor about their relationship: