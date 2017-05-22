Darrelle Revis won't face league discipline after charges dropped

Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis no longer faces the possibility of NFL discipline stemming from felony assault charges that were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge, a league spokesman said Monday.

At the time of the dismissal, the league said it would continue to review the case under its personal-conduct policy. That review is complete.

Revis, 31, who was released March 9 by the Jets, remains a free agent. He's still owed $6 million by the Jets, the final guaranteed portion of the five-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2015.

In February, Revis was arrested in connection with a street fight that left two men unconscious. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of robbery and conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

On March 16, Revis appeared in municipal court, where the judge decided to dismiss the charges after hearing testimony from one of Revis' childhood friends. The friend, Rashawn Bolton, 31, told the judge he came to Revis' defense during an altercation and punched the men, knocking them out.

Revis is seven-time Pro Bowl selection who has played for the Jets, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.