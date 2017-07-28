David Price going on DL due to recurrence of elbow ailment

The elbow injury that kept? Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price?off the Opening Day roster is back, and he will be placed on the disabled list, an MLB source confirmed to ESPN's Scott Lauber.

Sources told ESPN's Buster Olney that Price underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow Thursday. Price is experiencing similar tightness in his elbow to what he felt in spring training, a source told Lauber.?It is unclear when the symptoms resurfaced.

The Boston Globe first reported that Price would go on the disabled list.

Price was 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 starts since returning May 29 from the elbow issue that cropped up in late February. Price underwent an MRI at that time and even flew to the NFL combine in Indianapolis to get second opinions from prominent orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The injury was termed a strained flexor mass in Price's forearm, although he referred to it as a "torn elbow" after a July 4 start in Texas.

Since his return to the mound, Price had sparred with the media, including a much-publicized incident in which he lashed out at Hall of Fame pitcher and current TV analyst Dennis Eckersley on the team plane June 29.

Price mocked Eckersley and cursed at him multiple times during the confrontation, according to a report published Sunday by The Boston Globe that provided previously unreported details about the altercation.

The pitcher was reported to be annoyed at a comment made by Eckersley during the NESN broadcast of Boston's game against Minnesota earlier that day, when Eckersley said "Yuck" shortly after NESN showed Eduardo Rodriguez's subpar pitching statistics from a rehab outing with Double-A Portland.

Friday's start against the red-hot Kansas City Royals was supposed to have been Price's first since the Globe report was published Sunday. The Red Sox enter the three-game series with a half-game lead over the New York Yankees?in the American League East.