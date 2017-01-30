Just Another Day in the Life

C
hicago Cubs catcher David Ross is about to retire after appearing in 883 games with seven major league teams over 15 seasons. Since the start of spring training, he has made a conscious effort to periodically step back, take a deep breath and focus on the special moments so that they still resonate when his playing days are history.
"More than memorabilia, I want memories,'' Ross said during an interview in June. "More pictures and videos this year. It's pretty cool. It's been fun.''
Sunday was a particularly chaotic day in Ross' farewell tour. He spent the morning with family and friends, then headed for Wrigley Field to catch Jon Lester in Game 5 of the World Series. Before the night was through, Ross would throw out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor on an attempted steal of second base and deliver a fourth-inning sacrifice fly off Trevor Bauer to drive in what turned out to be the winning run in a 3-2 Chicago victory.
Ross is 39 years old and has more than a touch of gray in his beard, but he still approaches baseball and life with a youthful enthusiasm that's contagious. Late Sunday night, he stood at his locker in the Wrigley Field home clubhouse and reflected upon his goodbye to Chicago -- a "storybook year," as he said Sunday night. -- Jerry Crasnick
David Ross peeks over the chair at his daughter Harper as she plays with a Grandpa Rossy pillow at home before Game 5. "My wife has been a little sick, and the baby woke up about 4, so I got a bottle and did that whole deal," he said. "I couldn't go to sleep after that for a little bit."
Ross talks hitting with his brother-in-law Jason Trumbower (left), and friends Jason Jackson (right) and Jason Robotham. "My friends came in around noon, and I talked to them and we talked about the day," he said. "They asked me to get them in some bars so they could start drinking."
Ross displays a guitar signed by his teammates gifted to him by longtime teammate Jon Lester. "Lester is a guy who's won a World Series for me and done a lot of things for me personally," Ross said Sunday night. "He's a friend of mine. To be on this stage here my last time at Wrigley and catching him was a pretty amazing moment."
David Ross reads a handwritten note on a printout of a Wall Street Journal article that was left at his front gate by a fan. The note reads:
Dear Cubs --
I grew up in the days when you could ring Ron Santo's doorbell and he would come to his front door and sign autographs. Please read this story before tonight's game and feel the love and respect that the departed Cubs have for each and every one of you. You have brought joy to the city of Chicago.
Gratefully,
A devoted fan
Ross holds his young daughter Harper while talking to daughter Landri.
Landri Ross curls up with a Grandpa Rossy pillow on the couch.
Bags are packed at the Ross household in anticipation of one more road trip to Cleveland.
David Ross gives his wife, Hyla, a hug while daughter Harper looks on before he leaves for the ballpark.
A bus with a sign of support on the front passes as Ross drives to the ballpark. "I tried not to have too much downtime to think about things," he said. "I'm trying to win a World Series, you know? I'll have time to reflect on my career and these special moments, but I'm trying to keep that at bay right now."
David Ross walks between the curtains and through security as fans look on before game 5 at Wrigley.
Ross talks with Pete and Laura Ricketts during pregame warm-ups.
"Things didn't get too worked up until I got to the field and started my routine and my preparation," said Ross, who took a run through the outfield before the game. "I wasn't able to do that much reflecting because I didn't want to get emotional. I was trying to keep my head in the game and not think of what's going on in my career."
Ross closes his eyes in reflection during the national anthem. "The fans were phenomenal when I was warming up before the game and my first at-bat," he said. "The whole energy in the stadium was great. I was just happy to be starting tonight after sitting on the bench the first two nights and not being able to feel that energy on the field. It was fun for me."
Lester and Ross pair up for one final game.
Ross reacts after Anthony Rizzo catches a ball that Ross bobbled in foul territory.
This time, Ross hangs on to a foul ball and lands on his back after colliding with Rizzo.
Ross tries to get starting pitcher Lester to settle down. "This was a phenomenal game," he said later. "Well-pitched and well-played on both sides. That was your typical World Series game -- 3-2, and it came down to every pitch and every play made. It was just fun for me to be a part of this.''
Ross launches a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning that turns out to be the difference in a 3-2 victory over the Indians. "I've had a storybook year," he said later. "So many things have happened to me over this year. That's just another cool one, to get the sac fly that puts us ahead and we hold on."
Dexter Fowler and Ben Zobrist congratulate Ross as he returns to the dugout after his sac fly.
Cubs second basemen Javier Baez tags out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on a stolen base attempt after a great throw from Ross. "That was pretty cool, right?" Ross said. "That was pretty neat. That was fun for me. I enjoy throwing guys out. Homers are nice, but for me, picking guys off and throwing guys out is really fun.''
Ross takes a familiar walk to the mound to talk with Lester.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder acknowledges Ross before leading the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch of Game 5. "How about that?" Ross said later. "I've gotten to know him a little bit being here, and I've hung out a couple of times with him. He's just a down-to-earth, genuine human being. And for him to say those things about me, I was taken aback."
"Everybody was looking at me like, 'Dude, Eddie Vedder just dedicated the whole seventh-inning stretch to you,'" Ross said. "My mind is blown. I'm thinking about being [taken] out of the game, and then I hear that. He's a quality individual. He's just a good person to be who he is. He's a rock star. Everybody knows who Eddie Vedder is. When this guy says my name, it's a huge compliment. It stems from all the guys around here saying nice things about me. It's pretty cool.''
Ross acknowledges the fans as he leaves Wrigley after his final home game. "We're enjoying this win," Ross said. "It was nice to give these fans something to cheer for. It was nice to hear 'Go Cubs Go' after the game.''