DeMar DeRozan first-ever to post 50-point game on New Year's Day

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the first player in NBA history to post a 50-point game on New Year's Day.

The Raptors won 131-127 in overtime.

DeRozan is the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who shared the previous franchise mark of 51.

DeRozan's 52 points were also a new personal best, surpassing the 45-point game he had earlier this season against the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeRozan made 17 of 29 field goal attempts and shot 13-for-13 at the free throw line. His five 3-pointers were one shy of his career high. He scored the first nine points of the game and had 21 in the first quarter, the most by a Raptors player in a quarter this season.

DeRozan added 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.