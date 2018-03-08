Derrick Rose reuniting with Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson on Wolves

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

The deal will reunite him with coach Tom Thibodeau and former Chicago Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline last month, the Utah Jazz waived Rose, allowing him to become a free agent.

Rose played sparingly for the Cavaliers this season, leaving the team for two weeks with personal issues. Rose was the 2011 NBA MVP with the Bulls and a three-time All-Star guard. Several knee injuries curtailed his dominance.

The Timberwolves (38-28) host the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.