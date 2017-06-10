Draymond Green: I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- After his team's Game 4 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made clear how he feels about the good fans of Cleveland.

"I don't pay that much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly," he said. "They don't seem to be the sharpest people around."

There were constant rowdy chants of "Draymond sucks" from the Quicken Loans Arena crowd Friday whenever Green was whistled for a personal foul.

In the middle of the third quarter when it appeared Green had collected his second technical of the game, which means an automatic ejection, Ray Charles' signature song, "Hit the road Jack," began playing throughout the arena.

However, it turned out that it was only Green's first technical. A technical that was believed to have been called on Green in the first quarter was actually assessed to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr.

The scorer's table was even confused. The Ray Charles song was played prematurely.

"Yeah, they messed that one up bad," Green said with a smirk. "I don't know. That was pretty bad."

He wasn't the only Green who had issues with the Cavaliers' fan base this week.

Video surfaced of a fan engaging in a verbal exchange with Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, after the Warriors' Game 3 victory on Wednesday. An officer intervened, and moments later, shoving ensued that involved two males. Babers-Green was seen being held back by a friend of Green's. That was the extent of the incident.

Green downplayed the dust-up.

"Yeah, they're fine," Green said about the incident. "It happens every year. Fans here are just rude. So, my mom can hold her own though. She's good."

When asked about how much the fans have repeatedly heckled him, Green took it as a form of flattery.

"Yeah, they make me feel good," he said. "They show me how important I am to them. They are at home thinking about me. If you come into the game chanting my name, you be at home thinking about me. So shout out to them for the love."