College basketball player Mike Lewis II has orchestrated several comebacks for the Duquesne Dukes this season, but it was a 30-second video on his Twitter page that earned the sophomore guard MVP praises.

Lewis had noticed a woman living in a car near the team's practice facility in Pittsburgh.

“It started last Wednesday. I was walking back from practice, when I saw the lady after practice. Thursday I noticed her again. I saw her on Friday and I confirmed that she was living in her car,” Lewis told ABC News.

After Duquesne's 71-60 loss to Davidson on Saturday, he grabbed some of the team's food and walked toward the woman.

"First he scared the living daylight out of me. I was sleeping [and] he knocked on the window and I was like, 'Ah,'” Patricia Smith told ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE.

“He gave me a pizza and chicken wings. He said we're doing this for people. I'm like, 'Really?' Couldn't have asked for a better time," she added.

Lewis decided to share his good deed on Twitter. “Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don’t just walk past people if you can help do so,” he wrote.

Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don’t just walk past people if you can help do so ???? #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/xXmzSM0eso — Mike Lewis II® (@MrEightball1) February 25, 2018

At first, Lewis was unsure whether to share the moment with his Twitter followers.

“I was skeptical about posting on social media but I was trying to show positivity on social media to kids that follow me,” he explained.

Smith said she stays at a nearby shelter, and was waiting for a Social Security check when she was surprised by Lewis.

“It felt good, you know. Somebody remembers you,” she said.

Lewis, a psychology major at Duquesne University, earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team in 2017.