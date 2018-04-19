Dwight Freeney to sign contract with Colts to retire

Former Colts pass-rush specialist Dwight Freeney is expected to sign a contract with the Indianapolis Colts and then immediately retire, according to a source.

Freeney spent the first 11 years of his career with the Colts where he eventually teamed up with Robert Mathis to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Freeney, the No. 11 overall pick in 2002, had 107.5 sacks in his career with the Colts. He left the Colts after the 2012 season and had stops with the Chargers, Arizona, Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.

Freeney's 125.5 career sacks are tied for 17th in NFL history.