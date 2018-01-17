Dying Jacksonville Jaguars fan gets tickets to championship game

A longtime Jacksonville Jaguars fan with stage 4 cancer will get to see his team play this weekend when the New England Patriots host the Jaguars.

Eric "Mitch" Mitchell, 50, was told by his doctors that he has about four months to live, ABC affiliate WJXX reported.

His dream is to see the Jags play in the Super Bowl -- but in the meantime the team is giving him tickets to next best thing: the AFC Championship game this Sunday, according to WJXX. Friends helped his dream come true by raising funds for a hotel and a plane ticket to the big game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mitchell, a lifelong Jacksonville resident who's been married for 28 years and has four daughter and six grandchildren, isn't daunted by his prognosis.

"Hey, God just gave me a bus ticket. I just now have to wait for that bus to come,” he told WJXX.

Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.