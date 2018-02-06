Eagles fan gets tattoo of Nick Foles hoisting Super Bowl trophy

Teddy Munz didn't even wait 24 hours.

On Monday night, the 38-year-old schoolteacher from New Jersey was in Dead Sparrow Tattoo in Clementon, New Jersey, getting a tattoo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on his left calf.

Munz has more than 30 tattoos on his body, but this is his first sports tattoo.

"I always thought sports tattoos were cheesy," said Munz, a diehard Eagles fan who teaches English. "But this one is cool. It's the guy who started the season as the backup quarterback."

When Carson Wentz was ruled out for the season on Dec. 11, Munz was trying to rally fans on social media. That's when his friends asked him to exhibit true belief.

If Foles led the Eagles to a title, he would get a tattoo.

And on Monday night, tattoo artist Mike Oliver was inking up Munz, with his friends covering the $400 cost.

The job took four hours. And now Foles, and the Eagles title, is a part of Munz forever.