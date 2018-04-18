Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs head coach, dies

Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died early Wednesday, the team announced. She was 67 and had been battling an illness for an extended period.

The couple had been married for four decades and had two children -- Jill and Mickey -- as well as two grandchildren.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Erin and Gregg Popovich were married while he worked as an assistant at the Air Force Academy from 1973-79. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was a former athletic trainer for the Falcons.

The Spurs next play Thursday night at home against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their first-round series. It was not immediately known whether Gregg Popovich would be with the team, and the Spurs asked that the media respect the family's privacy.

Warriors forward? Kevin Durant?learned of Erin Popovich's death shortly after the Spurs released their statement.

"The whole NBA family is supporting him, got his back through it all," Durant said. "Feel so bad for Pop."