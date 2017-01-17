ESPN's 2017 Hall of Fame ballot

Jan 17, 2017, 10:11 AM ET
The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the Baseball Writers' Association of America election results at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seventeen voters from ESPN submitted ballots this year, and their votes are listed below.

The eligible players needed at least 13 votes to garner 75 percent of ESPN's total.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the 17 ESPN voters who submitted ballots: Jim Caple, Jerry Crasnick, Pedro Gomez, Dan Graziano, Paul Gutierrez, Tim Kurkjian, Scott Lauber, Joe McDonald, Ian O'Connor, Doug Padilla, Nick Pietruszkiewicz, Adam Rubin, Mark Saxon, Claire Smith, Barry Stanton, Jayson Stark and Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Voting breakdown

*(Indicates first-time candidate)

Tim Raines

Tim Raines, 16 votes (94.1 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Edgar Martinez

Edgar Martinez, 15 votes (88.2 percent)

Voters:?Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Vladimir Guerrero

*Vladimir Guerrero, 15 votes (88.2 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, McDonald, Lauber, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell, 14 votes (82.4 percent)

Voters:?Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Trevor Hoffman

Trevor Hoffman, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

Ivan Rodriguez

*Ivan Rodriguez, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

Mike Mussina

Mike Mussina, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling, 7 votes (41.2 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, O'Connor, Smith, Stark.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith, 6 votes (35.3 percent)

Voters: Gomez, Gutierrez, O'Connor, Rubin, Smith, Taylor

Manny Ramirez

*Manny Ramirez, 5 votes (29.4 percent)

Voters: McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon.

Fred McGriff

Fred McGriff, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Gomez, Graziano

Jeff Kent

Jeff Kent, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: Graziano, Gutierrez, Saxon

Sammy Sosa

Sammy Sosa, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: McDonald, Pietruszkiewicz, Smith

Billy Wagner

*Billy Wagner, 2 votes (11.8 percent)

Voters: Graziano, Lauber

Jorge Posada

Jorge Posada, 1 vote (5.9 percent)

Voter: Graziano

Players who didn't receive votes: Gary Sheffield, Larry Walker, *Mike Cameron, *J.D. Drew, *Magglio Ordonez, *Derrek Lee, *Tim Wakefield, *Edgar Renteria, *Melvin Mora, *Carlos Guillen, *Casey Blake, *Jason Varitek, *Orlando Cabrera, *Pat Burrell, *Freddy Sanchez, *Arthur Rhodes, *Matt Stairs.