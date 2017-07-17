Ezekiel Elliott in incident at Dallas bar, per source

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night incident at a Dallas bar Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A Dallas Police spokesperson said no arrests have been reported in connection with the incident. 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas first reported Elliott's involvement.

Elliott is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The running back has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told Schefter.

Multiple sources told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the NFL has denied that any decision on discipline has been made and said it could not be made until its investigation is complete.