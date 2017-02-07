Fans line streets of Boston as part of Patriots' Super Bowl LI championship parade

BOSTON -- Tens of thousands of fans weathered cold, snowy and windy conditions to line the streets of Boston on Tuesday as part of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI championship parade.

On the traditional duck boats that have been used to celebrate championships of all professional sports teams in town, players enjoyed the moment as loud music blared, and red, white and blue confetti shot into the air. Owner Robert Kraft held the Lombardi trophy high above his head to lead the way, quarterback Tom Brady played catch with those along the route who threw footballs in his direction, and tight end Rob Gronkowski chugged beers and then spiked the can to the delight of the raucous onlookers, many of whom held up anti-Roger Goodell signs.

After the high-energy ride, Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, Brady, safety Devin McCourty and Gronkowski were among those to address the crowd, as all five of the franchise's Lombardi trophies were on hand.

"I told you we were going to bring this sucker home, and we brought it home!" Brady told the crowd, with his 7-year-old son Benny by his side.

Gronkowski, who didn't play in the Super Bowl after landing on season-ending injured reserve in early December because of his back, told the crowd he looked forward to winning a sixth.

"When we get six, your boy right here is going to be part of six, baby!" Gronkowski said as Brady smiled standing next to him. "This team worked so hard to be right here where they're at. I love these guys so much. I know I wasn't part of playing in the game, but I love being part of this team."

At one point, the crowd chanted, "We want six! We want six!"

"Hands down, this is my favorite event I've been to. Twice now in my life," Gronkowski told reporters. "That's just motivating me more."

Meanwhile, Belichick, who at one point was taking selfies with running back Dion Lewis, shared with the crowd his admiration for the team that won the fifth.

"Let me tell you, these players, they worked harder than any team I've ever coached. They came to work every day and there were no days off," he said, slowing down to deliver his message before chanting "no days off" eight times as he thrust the Lombardi trophy into the air with his left hand in hopes of having the fans -- many of whom were taking the day off to attend the parade -- join him.

Right around the time Belichick was making his remarks, tight end Martellus Bennett said to reporters the overflowing crowd reminded him of "Ferris Bueller on his day off," a reference to the 1986 movie starring Matthew Broderick.

"A lot of kids, apparently they didn't go to school today," Bennett cracked. "I don't blame them. I wouldn't have either."

Meanwhile, running back James White, who set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions and returned from a Monday trip to Disney World, was called forward by McCourty as players wanted White to be recognized by the crowd.