Fedor Emelianenko's return on hold after Matt Mitrione pulls out of bout

A heavyweight bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione was canceled Saturday, just hours before the Bellator MMA event it was scheduled to headline.

Officials announced that Mitrione had fallen ill and could not compete. Multiple sources told ESPN.com Bellator explored several options to replace Mitrione and keep Emelianenko in the main event, but they ultimately fell short.

As a result, Emelianenko, who was supposed to fight in the U.S. for the first time since 2011, was pulled from the card entirely.

"We just ran out of time," Coker told ESPN.com in a text message. "No one could have predicted Matt would get sick."

A lightweight fight featuring Josh Thomson (22-8) and Patricky "Pitbull" Freire (16-8) will now headline Bellator 172, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose.

According to Bellator officials, the Emelianenko-Mitrione contest will be rebooked at a later date. The bout would have marked Emelianenko's (36-4) Bellator debut.

Emelianenko, 40, is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. He retired in 2012, but returned to active competition in 2015. He is 2-0 since coming out of retirement.

A former UFC veteran, Mitrione (11-5) specifically asked the promotion to fight Emelianenko. He appeared fine during interviews this week and successfully made weight on Friday, at 257.5 pounds.