Formula 1 to stop using 'grid girls' this season

Formula 1 announced Wednesday that it will no longer use “grid girls” in the 2018 championship season. In past races, women would stand in front of the cars before a grand prix race, wearing scantily-clad clothing that was often emblazoned with brand names.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

Sean Bratches, managing director, commercial operations at Formula 1, said the practice has been under review for the past year.

The change also applies to F1's other motorsports series that take place during the Grands Prix weekends, according to the press release.

This year's F1 season begins March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.