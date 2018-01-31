Formula 1 to stop using 'grid girls' this season

Jan 31, 2018, 11:27 AM ET
PHOTO: The grid girls practice after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring, July 30, 2016, in Hockenheim, Germany.PlayCharles Coates/Getty Images
Formula 1 announced Wednesday that it will no longer use “grid girls” in the 2018 championship season. In past races, women would stand in front of the cars before a grand prix race, wearing scantily-clad clothing that was often emblazoned with brand names.

PHOTO: The grid girl of Daniil Kvyat of Russia and Scuderia Toro Rosso on the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza, Sept. 3, 2017, in Monza, Italy.Peter Fox/Getty Images
“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

PHOTO: Grid girls pose for a photo before the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sao Paulo.Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Sean Bratches, managing director, commercial operations at Formula 1, said the practice has been under review for the past year.

PHOTO: Grid girls pose for photographers after the qualifying session at the Monaco street circuit, May 27, 2017, in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images
The change also applies to F1's other motorsports series that take place during the Grands Prix weekends, according to the press release.

PHOTO: Grid girls walk on the track after the qualifying session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 8, 2017.Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
This year's F1 season begins March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

