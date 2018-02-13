Giants to hire Mike Shula as OC

The New York Giants are hiring Mike Shula as their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Shula previously was offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?from 2013 to 2017.

Shula is also expected to serve as the Giants' quarterbacks coach while new head coach Pat Shurmur handles the playcalling duties. Offensive assistant Ryan Roeder will also stay on the staff, according to a source.

The Shula hire was first reported by NFL Network.

Shurmur's staff finally appears to be complete after the search for an offensive coordinator took some twists and turns. The Giants were recently denied permission to interview and hire Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator.

Shula worked with new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during their time with the Panthers. Shula also worked as the quarterbacks coach with the Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, and had a stint as the head coach of the University of Alabama from 2003 to 2006.

The Panthers fired Shula last month after his offense finished 19th in the NFL for the second straight season. Carolina was first in points scored under Shula in 2015, when the Panthers advanced to the Super Bowl and quarterback Cam Newton was named league MVP.?

The hiring of Shula completes the Giants' offseason overhaul. They hired Gettleman before the conclusion of the season and Shurmur as the franchise's 18th head coach last month. Shurmur hired James Bettcher, formerly of the? Arizona Cardinals,?as his defensive coordinator.

Shurmur and Shula have their work cut out for them with the Giants. Quarterback Eli Manning and the offense have struggled, finishing 31st in 2017 and 26th in 2016? in points scored.

Manning threw 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this past season.