Gleyber Torres to undergo Tommy John surgery in non-throwing elbow

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Yankees announced Monday that the 20-year-old Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow but is expected to recover in time for spring training next year.

"It is unfortunate," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. "I'm thankful that it is a correctable problem."

The infielder was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow after a visit with the team's head physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, in New York.

There has been speculation that Torres could be up with the Yankees this season to replace third baseman Chase Headley. Cashman disagreed with that analysis.

"Chase Headley is playing third base for us," Cashman said. "We are not trying to replace Chase Headley."

Headley is hitting .244 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 62 games. His OPS is .694. He is in the third year of a four-year, $52 million contract.

Torres had been getting red hot at the plate lately. Over his past 10 games, he batted .385. There were officials with the Yankees who believed he would have been called up by the end of next month if he hadn't gotten hurt.

Torres injured himself sliding headfirst into home. The Yankees emphasize to their players to go feet first because they feel it is safer. Cashman would not criticize Torres because he said that instincts take over during games.

The Yankees acquired Torres as the main player in the deal with the Chicago Cubs for Aroldis Chapman last year. The Yankees went on to re-sign Chapman this winter.