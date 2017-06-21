Golden Knights host Coyotes in first opening night

The Vegas Golden Knights will host their first regular-season NHL game on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes.

The NHL announced home opening games for every team.?Vegas will open the season on the road against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner Oct. 4, prior to their opener against the St. Louis Blues.

The Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5 in a matchup of the only teams to win the Cup three times in the salary-cap era.

The Nashville Predators, who lost in the Final, open their season on Oct. 5 in Boston. Nashville celebrates the longest playoff run in franchise history at home Oct. 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Detroit Red Wings will open their new stadium, Little Caesars Arena, on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild. Detroit has been playing at Joe Louis Arena since 1979.

The back-to-back Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals open their season at Ottawa on Oct. 5 and host the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener Oct. 7.

The Golden Knights will play in T-Mobile Arena, which opened in 2016 and has so far hosted concerts, special events and some preseason NHL games. The venue will become the center of the boxing world when Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26.

The NHL will release complete team schedules Thursday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.