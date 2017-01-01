Grades, draft needs, offseason questions for every eliminated team

NFL Nation reporters grade every eliminated teams' regular seasons, assess what position they should target in the 2017 draft and look ahead to a few looming offseason questions. Click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Baltimore Ravens:?The reasons why the Ravens failed to make the playoffs were Joe Flacco's inconsistency, a disappearing pass rush and a lack of killer instinct. Read more.

Buffalo Bills:?Like in 2015, the Bills had the top-level talent to make a playoff run. However, injuries, a lack of depth and questionable coaching all eventually doomed the team. Read more .

Carolina Panthers:?Carolina simply lost the swagger that enabled it to win close games during its Super Bowl run last season. It lost five of its first 11 games by a field goal or less. Read more.

Chicago Bears:?The Bears regressed in Year 2 under coach John Fox. Nineteen players landed on injured reserve, but the club looked bad even when the roster was healthy. Read more.

Cincinnati Bengals:?The Bengals underachieved in almost every way in 2016. Offensive-line struggles, kicking problems and inconsistency on both sides doomed this team. Read more.

Cleveland Browns:?One win avoids an "F," but this season was one to forget. The Browns are no closer to finding a quarterback, and there are still many holes to fill on the roster. Read more.

Indianapolis Colts: Disappointing. Underachieving. Embarrassing. The list of adjectives can go on and on to describe the second straight season in which the Colts missed the playoffs. Read more.

Jacksonville Jaguars:?The Jaguars set a franchise record for most consecutive losses in a single season (nine) and again finished in the AFC South cellar. Read more.

Minnesota Vikings:?The Vikings started 5-0, and they had Super Bowl hopes. But injuries along an already-suspect offensive line proved to be too much to overcome. Read more.

New York Jets:?Even by Jets' standards, this was an all-time stinker. They expected a playoff run in Year 2 of the Bowles/Maccagnan regime, but they were doomed by a flawed roster.? Read more.

Philadelphia Eagles:?Rookie Carson Wentz provided hope and a few highlights, but some fatal flaws ultimately did the Eagles in. It's not hard to see why the Eagles stumbled after starting the season 3-0. Read more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:?The Bucs went from starting the season 1-3 and 3-5 to putting together an impressive five-game win streak that nearly culminated in a playoff berth. Read more.

Tennessee Titans:?It's going to be hard to forget the Christmas Eve debacle in Jacksonville, which caused the Titans to lose control of the division title after they'd done such good work to have a chance at it. Read more.