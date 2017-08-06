Greg Schiano calls current Ohio St. D-line most talented he's coached

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano had high praise for his current defensive line, calling it the most talented he has coached, including in the NFL.

"It is, and that's not a joke," Schiano said Saturday in an interview with the Big Ten Network, when asked if this is the most talented group he has coached at any level.

Schiano was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach in 2012 and '13. The Bucs' defensive line included Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, current Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (who had nine sacks for Tampa Bay in 2012) and former first-round pick Adrian Clayborn.

"We had a great player in Tampa in Gerald McCoy. Tremendous player, but that was one guy," Schiano said. "I go back to my days in Miami in '99 and 2000, and this is clearly a better group."

The Buckeyes' defensive line includes senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis and junior defensive end Sam Hubbard, who both are expected to be first-round picks in the 2018 NFL draft. Lewis led the Buckeyes with eight sacks last season, while Hubbard had 3.5.

The line also includes senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes, sophomore defensive end? Nick Bosa (who was second on the team with five sacks last season), sophomore defensive tackle? Dre'Mont Jones and freshman defensive end? Jonathon Cooper.