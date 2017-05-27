Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning dies at age 85

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning died overnight at the age of 85, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday.

Bunning pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers over a 17-year career from 1955 to 1971. The nine-time All-Star, one of 23 players in major league history to throw a perfect game in the modern era, was selected to the Hall in 1996 by the Veteran's Committee.

His finished his career with a 224-184 record, a 3.27 ERA and 2,855 strikeouts, which ranks 17th on the all-time list.

Bunning was the second pitcher to record 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in the American and National Leagues. He also was one of 34 pitchers to throw two no-hitters, and just one of seven to do it for two different teams.

After his playing career, Bunning turned to politics and became the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress.

In the Senate, his ornery nature forced Republican leaders to push him to retire after two terms.

The Kentucky Republican also served 12 years in the U.S. House. He was a staunchly conservative voice in the Senate and a fierce protector of state interests such as tobacco, coal and military bases. He did not seek re-election in 2010.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark lauded Bunning for his assistance in hiring Marvin Miller as the union's first director.

"Jim, as those within the baseball community know, is one of the most important figures in the history of the Major League Baseball Players Association," Clark said in a statement. "...?Recognizing the need to ensure that all players receive fair representation in their dealings with major league club owners, Jim, along with a number of his peers, helped pave the way for generations of players.

"That responsibility of leaving the game better for those who follow remains in place today, 51 years later. All players - past, present and future - will forever owe Jim a debt of gratitude."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.