Harold Henderson appointed to hear Ezekiel Elliott's appeal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday appointed Harold Henderson to be the arbiter for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing, a source confirmed to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Henderson also was the arbiter for the appeal hearings of former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy and then- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. Henderson reduced Hardy's suspension for alleged domestic violence from 10 games to four in 2015 and upheld Peterson's indefinite suspension for child abuse in 2014.

The NFL Network first reported that Henderson would be the arbiter for Elliott's appeal.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 29.

The NFL Players Association officially filed an appeal of Elliott's six-game suspension on Tuesday.?The NFL announced the suspension on Friday after a 13-month investigation, which started after ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson accused Elliott of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio.

Elliott's appeal will focus on testimony given by Thompson to the NFL, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott will argue, according to the documents, that Thompson made multiple threats to "ruin his career." The appeal also will highlight text messages from Thompson that encouraged a friend to lie to police about an alleged domestic assault in July 2016.

The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of "conflicting and inconsistent information."

The NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges.