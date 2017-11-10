Hope Solo says she was sexually assaulted by Sepp Blatter

U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo says then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter sexually assaulted her in 2013.

Speaking to Expresso while in Portugal, Solo said Blatter "grabbed my ass" at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

Blatter's representative called the allegation "ridiculous" in a statement to Expresso and The Guardian.

"I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass," Solo told Expresso. "... It was at the Ballon d'Or one year, right before I went on stage. ... It's been normalized."

Solo and Blatter walked on stage together to present the women's world player of the year to her U.S. teammate Abby Wambach.

"I was in shock and completely thrown off," Solo told the Guardian. "I had to quickly pull myself together to present my teammate with the biggest award of her career and celebrate with her in that moment, so I completely shifted my focus to Abby."

Solo said she never saw Blatter again after the ceremony and was disappointed not to be able to "tell him directly 'Don't ever touch me!'

"That's the way I've always handled things. Directly," she added.

Blatter, now 81, was banned by FIFA in 2015 after serving as president since 1998. In 2004, he was criticised for saying women's players should consider wearing more revealing uniforms, such as skimpier shorts, to bring more attention to the game.

Last month, Solo posted on Instagram in the wake of revelations about the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and on Friday she reiterated her stance to the Guardian that more must be done to combat sexual harassment in women's sports.

She told the Guardian she believes sexual harassment in sport must be dealt with.

"While in this instance it was Sepp Blatter, who was the most powerful man in football at the time, sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour are rampant at every level in women's sport and it needs to stop."

Solo, who won the 2015 World Cup with the U.S., has been sidelined by and injury and has not played for the national team since a six-month suspension for criticising opponents Sweden at the Olympics in 2016.