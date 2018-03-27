Hue Jackson: New Browns are causing 'cleansing of this organization'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson already senses a different energy within an organization that has gone 1-31 over the past two seasons.

"There will be a cleansing of this organization, and it's going to be because of the players that we've added on this team," Jackson said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. "It's going to be because of the new mindset of the players that are returning to this team."

Jackson's comment came after a reporter brought up a minute-long hype video posted on social media by recently acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry over the weekend. It shows Landry working alongside new quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back Carlos Hyde along with tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

Landry's video has already received more than 29,000 likes on Twitter and over 337,000 views on Instagram.

"Instagram's great, isn't it?" Jackson said. "These guys are having a great time together. They're getting to know one another."

Jackson also applauded how Taylor has gone out of his way to reach players on the entire team, inspiring those on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

"It starts with the quarterback," Jackson said of changing the culture on the team. "He's got to do the most. He's the one who's spearheading those things that are happening."

Taylor is one of the 12 new faces on the Browns over the first two weeks of free agency. Cleveland has traded for Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall as well signing Hyde, right tackle Chris Hubbard, cornerbacks T.J. Carrie, Terrance Mitchell and E.J. Gaines, tight end Darren Fells, defensive end Chris Smith, offensive tackle Donald Stephenson and quarterback Drew Stanton.

The Browns became just the second team to finish 0-16 in an NFL season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions for the greatest futility in league history. Only three other teams since 1960 have gone winless: The 1960 Dallas Cowboys were 0-11-1; the 1976 Tampa Bay Bucs were 0-14; and the 1982 Baltimore Colts were 0-8-1.

